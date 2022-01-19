Kate Middleton undertakes first public engagement of the year with Prince William

The Duchess of Cambridge made her first public appearance of the year with her husband Prince William by her side. The royal couple paid a visit to the Foundling Museum, which Kate is patron of, on Wednesday.

©WireImage



The Duchess of Cambridge looked stylish in a blue coat for her visit to the Foundling Museum

The outing marked the pair’s first joint engagement of 2022. Kate, who celebrated her 40th birthday earlier this month, looked characteristically stylish wearing a blue coat teamed with a turtleneck and trousers. The royal mom of three completed her look with a belt, heels and Accessorize earrings.

The Duchess, who is committed to raising awareness of the importance of early childhood experiences, became patron of the museum in 2019. The Foundling Museum tells the history of the Foundling Hospital, the UK’s first children’s charity, which was founded in 1739 as a home for children whose mothers couldn’t keep or care for them. The museum offers training, mentorship programs and creative projects led and developed by contemporary artists, writers and musicians, to continue to use creative action to transform and improve the lives of care-experienced young people.