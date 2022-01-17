Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
This week marked the 50th Regent’s Anniversary of Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, in which the Danish royals celebrated this ocassion at the mausoleum where the late King Frederik 9 and Queen Ingrid are buried at Roskilde Cathedral at Roskilde.
We also saw King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia at a celebration act at the Royal Palace and great photos of Queen Mathilde, Prince Haakon of Norway and Japan’s Emperor Naruhito.
