Forty and fabulous! The Duchess of Cambridge celebrated her milestone 40th birthday on Sunday (Jan. 9). To mark the special occasion, Kensington Palace released three stunning new portraits of the future Queen consort.

“Like a fairytale,” a social media user commented on one of the photos, while another wrote: “In a word; regal. Future Queen❤️.”

The images of Kate were taken by photographer Paolo Roversi back in November at Kew Gardens. The portraits will enter the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery, of which the Duchess is patron.

