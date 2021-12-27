Palace announces Princess’ engagement

The Belgian royals have a wedding to look forward to in the New Year! On Monday, the Belgian Royal Palace announced the engagement of King Philippe’s niece Princess Maria Laura. The 33 year old royal is engaged to William Isvy.

The bride-to-be, who is the granddaughter of former King Albert II, showed off her sapphire and diamond ring in photos released by the palace. The Princess was photographed placing her hand on her fiancé’s chest in the pictures taken by Andrew Ferraro.

“Princess Maria Laura and Mr William Isvy have become engaged. The wedding will take place in the second half of 2022,” the images were captioned on Instagram. “Congratulations to the future bride and groom!”

©Getty Images



Princess Maria Laura is King Philippe of Belgium’s niece

Princess Maria Laura is the eldest daughter of Princess Astrid and Prince Lorenz of Belgium. The Princess’ mother is King Philippe’s younger sister. Maria Laura’s fiancé was born in Paris and spent most of his childhood in London. He now works in the asset management sector. The palace noted that William is an avid tennis player and traveler, which are two interests he shares with the Princess.

According to Het Nieuwsblad, Maria Laura and William live and work in London, but their royal wedding will take place in Brussels.