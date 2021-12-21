It’s is that time of the year! Royal families are sending their holidays and end of the year messages. Queen Rania shared a gorgeous family portrait. The Spanish Royal family featured a photograph of King Felipe VI of Spain with Queen Letizia of Spain and their children Crown Princess Leonor of Spain and Princess Sofia of Spain. In addition, Queen Maxima continued visiting local businesses and Queen Elizabeth II received the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said and his wife Ahad bint Abdullah, the first lady of Oman. All this and more in the Royal photos of the week - Dec. 21th.