Charlotte Casiraghi’s mother-in-law and Princess Caroline all smiles at Chanel fashion show

Fashionable and friendly in-laws! Charlotte Casiraghi’s mother Princess Caroline and mother-in-law Carole Bouquet attended the Chanel 2021/22 Métiers d’art show in Paris on Tuesday, Dec. 7. The stylish duo posed together for photos, smiling and laughing.

Charlotte Casiraghi's mother and mother-in-law attended the Chanel show in Paris on Dec. 7

Caroline’s eldest daughter, who is an ambassador and spokesperson for Chanel, married the French actress’ son, film producer Dimitri Rassam, in June of 2019. The pair tied the knot in a civil ceremony in Monaco and had a second religious ceremony weeks later at the Abbaye Sainte-Marie de Pierredon outside St. Remy de Provence in the south of France, per People.

Grace Kelly's granddaughter married Dimitri Rassam in 2019

Charlotte and Dimitri welcomed their first child together, son Balthazar Rassam, in 2018. Prince Albert’s niece also has a son, Raphaël Elmaleh, from her previous relationship with comedian Gad Elmaleh, while Dimitri has a daughter from his first marriage to Masha Novoselova.

Last month, Raphaël joined his maternal grandmother, mom and royal relatives at Monaco’s National Day celebration. Dimitri and Charlotte’s youngest son were missing from the festivities.