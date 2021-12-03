Grace Kelly’s daughter launches perfume called Princess of Heart

Princess Stephanie of Monaco has launched a new perfume called Princesse de Coeur, which translates to Princess of Heart. Grace Kelly’s daughter, 56, created the €395 perfume with Laurent Mazzone Parfum to support her foundation Fight Aids Monaco.

©VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images



Princess Stephanie (far right), the youngest of Grace Kelly’s children, has launched a perfume

Princesse de Coeur, released on World AIDS Day (Dec. 1), is described as “one of those rich, deep scents that wraps you in elegance and softness.”

It is “a generous fragrance in the soul, like the one from which it is inspired, the Princess of Stéphanie of Monaco,” according to the perfume’s description on the Laurent Mazzone Parfum website.

Laurent Mazzone Parfum noted that the perfume symbolizes Stephanie and Laurent Mazzone’s “aim to make a real contribution to fight against AIDS.” Proceeds from the first 800 bottles sold will go to Fight Aids Monaco,﻿ the non-profit NGO that Princess Stephanie founded in 2004.