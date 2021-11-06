Queen Maxima of the Netherlands wore an all-green look as she visited a tech company. The Queen traveled to Leusden to visit the new offices of AFAS Software. She spoke with a variety of executives as they explained the company’s mission and goals.

The Queen took the time to tour the offices and take photographs with important company members. Photographers also captured a special moment where the Queen embraced one of her followers after she explained that she’d just received some bad news and that she was diagnosed with breast cancer.