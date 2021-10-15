Crown Princess Mary’s son celebrates 16th birthday with new photos

Prince Christian of Denmark is 16! Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik’s eldest child celebrated his birthday on Friday, Oct. 15. Two new photos of the Prince, who is second in line to the Danish throne, were released to commemorate his special day.

©Steen Brogaard



“His Royal Highness Prince Christian has a birthday and turns 16 today 🇩🇰,” the Danish Royal House wrote alongside the pictures on Instagram. “The Prince celebrates his day with the family, and on the occasion of the birthday, the Crown Prince and Crown Princess have the pleasure of sharing new photos of His Royal Highness.”

Christian posed for two close-up shots wearing a navy jumper over a blue button-down shirt. The images were taken at the Prince’s new school, Herlufsholm, where he is enrolled as a boarding student.

©Steen Brogaard



The Danish royal’s birthday portraits were taken at his new school, Herlufsholm

In August, the Royal House shared pictures of the Prince at his new school in Næstved along with a snapshot of him with his proud parents. “His Royal Highness Prince Christian today moved into Herlufsholm‘s food department in Næstved,” the post was captioned. “Tomorrow the Prince begins in high school, and today has been spent adjusting to the new surroundings and meeting the new schoolmates.”

Christian, who previously studied at Tranegårdskolen in Gentofte, is the oldest of the Crown Prince Couple’s children. Mary and Frederik are also parents to Princess Isabella, 14, and ten-year-old twins Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent.