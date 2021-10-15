Does Prince William speak Spanish?

Prince William shared a fun fact about himself during his first-ever Instagram Q&A. While answering questions about The Earthshot Prize on Friday, the Duke of Cambridge was asked, “Puedes hablar español?”

©The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge



Prince William revealed during a Q&A that he can speak a little Spanish

The royal dad of three impressively replied in Spanish saying, “ Sí, un poquito,” which translates to “Yes, a little.”

It’s not surprising that the Duke knows some Spanish. After all, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo is from Spain. The Duchess of Cambridge has spoken in the past about teaching her kids the language. Back in 2017, Kate met with schoolchildren at a farm. Sayanna, who spoke with the Duchess, revealed (via HELLO!), “She said she is trying to teach Charlotte Spanish and said her son George can count up to ten in Spanish already.”

©Getty Images



The Duke of Cambridge spent time volunteering in Chile during his gap year

William has also spent time in South America. During his gap year before starting his studies at St. Andrews University, the future King worked as a volunteer with Raleigh International in Chile.

On Friday, the 39-year-old royal expressed interest in visiting another South American country. When asked by a social media user if he’d like to “come to Brazil,” William answered, “I’d love to come to Brazil. I’ve been longing to come down there for years and it gives me a good excuse now to pop in and see Dani Alves [da Silva], my fellow Prize Council member who’s been doing a fantastic job.”