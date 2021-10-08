Spanish Princess to miss upcoming royal family engagement

It looks like Princess Leonor won’t be returning home for Spain’s National Day next week. According to the Royal House’s upcoming activities and agenda, King Felipe, Queen Letizia and Infanta Sofia will be attending the celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 12. However, there was no mention of Leonor. While Sofia, 14, ﻿usually has her older sister by her side at the event, this year Leonor is studying in Wales.

Princess Leonor has joined her family at Spain’s National Day celebration in the past

The Spanish monarch’s eldest daughter, who turns 16 on Oct. 31, arrived in the UK in August to begin her two-year course at the UWC Atlantic College. Before her move, Leonor was pictured saying goodbye to her parents and younger sister at Madrid-Barajas Adolfo Suárez Airport.

Following her arrival, the palace released pictures of the Spanish Princess strolling around the campus’ grounds. It was announced back in February that Leonor ﻿would be studying “the International Baccalaureate program of the United World Colleges” and living on campus like the other students.

Queen Letizia’s eldest daughter is currently studying in Wales

“Princess Leonor has undergone the entire selection process required by the Fundación Comité Español de los Colegios del Mundo Unido (UWC Spain), which consists of an initial pre-selection phase, developed anonymously by each candidate, and a phase final, carried out electronically with different tests,” the Spanish Royal House said in a statement at the time.

The statement also noted that “the cost of the international baccalaureate that the Princess of Asturias will study will be paid in its entirety by Their Majesties the Kings with their annual allowance and amounts to the amount of 67,000 pounds sterling,” adding, “The Princess of Asturias will make this period of her education compatible with the progressive development of her institutional commitments in Spain.”