Prince Charles recalls last conversation with dad Prince Philip

Prince Charles has opened up about his final conversation with his late father Prince Philip. The Prince of Wales recalled their discussion in the new BBC One film Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers. “I was talking to him the day before he died, we were talking about his birthday coming up,” Charles shared (via HELLO!). “I said (speaks loudly), ‘We’re talking about your birthday,’ because he was getting a bit deaf. And he said, ‘What?’ And I said, ‘We’re talking about your birthday and whether there’s going to be a reception.’”

©Getty Images



Prince Charles recalled his final conversation with his father Prince Philip in a new documentary

“And he said, ‘Well I’ve got to be alive for it, haven’t I?’” the future King added. “I said, ‘I knew you’d say that!’ Anyway, it’s a happy memory.”

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle on April 9. Following his death, Charles paid tribute to his to “dear papa” with a statement. “I particularly wanted to say that my father, for I suppose the last 70 years, has given the most remarkable, devoted service to the Queen, to my family and to the country, but also to the whole of the Commonwealth,” he said. “As you can imagine, my family and I miss my father enormously. He was a much loved and appreciated figure and apart from anything else, I can imagine, he would be so deeply touched by the number of other people here and elsewhere around the world and the Commonwealth, who also I think, share our loss and our sorrow.”

“My dear papa was a very special person who I think above all else would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him and from that point of view we are, my family, deeply grateful for all that. It will sustain us in this particular loss and at this particularly sad time,” Princes William and Harry’s father continued.

Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, which was “originally conceived to mark” the Duke’s 100th birthday, was filmed before and after Prince Philip’s death. In addition to Prince Charles, the documentary features the Queen’s younger children, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew, as well as Philip and Her Majesty’s “adult grandchildren and other members of the Royal Family.”