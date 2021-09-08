Prince Harry, Prince William, more royals to appear in new documentary

The British royals will be paying tribute to the late patriarch of their family, Prince Philip, in a new documentary this month. It was announced on Wednesday that more than a dozen members of the royal family will “offer their personal thoughts and reflections” in the upcoming BBC One film, Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers.

©Getty Images



More than a dozen members of the royal family will appear in the documentary

The program will feature the Queen and Philip’s four children—Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward—“along with their adult grandchildren and other members of the Royal Family.” The Daily Mail reported that both Prince Harry and Prince William will appear in the documentary, while BAZAAR.comhas confirmed that the Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan Markle are not featured.

The special, which was filmed before and after Prince Philip’s death, was “originally conceived to mark” the Duke’s 100th birthday. The documentary-makers met with the late royal’s “long-serving staff and to capture his study, private office and library, exactly as they were during his seven decades at the heart of royal life.”

“There are poignant recollections, plenty of humour and numerous fresh insights into the character and legacy of this royal pioneer,” according to the BBC. “With special access to the Queen’s private cine-film collection, this film is an unrivalled portrait of a man with a unique place in royal history - by those who knew him best.”

Prince Philip passed away “peacefully” on April 9 at Windsor Castle. Following his death, Buckingham Palace released a statement saying: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”

Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers will air Wednesday, Sept. 22 on BBC One.