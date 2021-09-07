Queen Letizia wows in chic little black dress

Queen Letizia whipped out a chic LBD (little black dress) for an ﻿appearance at an awards ceremony on Monday. The Spanish royal attended the first edition of the “Retina ECO Awards” in Madrid. The royal mom of two stepped out wearing an off-the-shoulder number, made of high quality organic Bamboo, from Maria Malo.

©WireImage



Queen Letizia of Spain stepped out in an off-the-shoulder LBD by Maria Malo

The sustainable clothing brand shared pictures and footage of Letizia wearing the “Lovely Lolita Dress Black” on Instagram writing, “Her Royal Highness, Doña Letizia attends the Retina ECO 2021 awards personifying elegance in our Lovely Lolita Dress #altezareal # doñaletizia #lovelylolita #retinaeco awards # modaespaña #modasustentable.”

The Spanish Queen teamed the stylish frock with black slingback pumps, a clutch, statement drop earrings and a white face mask, while styling her hair down straight for the ceremony held at the Fundación Francisco Giner de los Ríos. The awards aim to “recognize the commitment of four companies or organizations to sustainability, innovation and the fight against climate change,” according to Casa de S.M. el Rey.

©Casa de S.M. el Rey/Europa Press via Getty Images



The royal mom of two attended the awards ceremony in Madrid on Sept. 6

The outing came a week after Letizia said goodbye to her eldest daughter, Princess Leonor, who left to study in the UK. The Queen along with King Felipe and Infanta Sofia dropped Leonor off at the airport last week. Pictures shared by the palace showed the 15-year-old royal hugging her family goodbye.