The UK has welcomed a new Princess! Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain’s daughter Princess Leonor ﻿arrived at UWC Atlantic on Monday to begin her two-year program in Wales. Following the 15-year-old royal’s arrival in the UK, Casa de S.M. el Rey released photos of the future Queen of Spain at her new school, which looks fits for royalty! When she didn’t have her mask on, the Princess was all smiles strolling around the campus grounds.

