Few things were more discussed and awaited than Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding in 2018. Her wedding dress, designed by Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy, was momentous in its impact. According to a new study, it’s the most popular wedding dress of the decade.

The research, conducted by Find Me A Gift, analyzed the internet search volume for celebrity bridal gowns and compiled some of the most searched wedding gowns of all time. Unsurprisingly, the gowns wore at royal weddings were very researched and admired by followers, with Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton occupying the top two spots.

Check out some of the weddings gowns that made the ranking: