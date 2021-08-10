Prince Harry wondered if his cameo in Meghan Markle’s birthday video would be ‘weird’

It seems Prince Harry was initially unsure about his hilarious cameo in wife Meghan Markle’s birthday video. Melissa McCarthy, who appeared in the video with the Duchess of Sussex, revealed to Access Hollywood that Queen Elizabeth’s grandson came up with the idea of juggling, but also questioned if it would be weird. The Nine Perfect Strangers star recalled, “He’s like, ‘Is it going to be weird if I stand outside and juggle?’ I was like, ‘Weird in a way that will make me watch it five million times.”

Harry ultimately went through with his surprise appearance and was seen juggling outside of Meghan’s window at the end of the video. The Bridesmaids actress teamed up with the royals to help announce Meghan’s 40x40 initiative. According to Melissa, the Duchess wanted to “drum up more people helping more women kind of get back into the workforce” in a “fun way.” She said, “I was like, ‘Yes! What a great idea.’ I was so pleased to be a part of it.”

The Hollywood star also praised the Sussexes calling them “so sweet and funny.” “I just find them very inspiring. They’re carving out their own lives. They’re carving out their lives for their kids,” she said. Melissa also revealed that “they don’t take themselves too seriously.”

The video featuring Meghan, Melissa and Harry’s juggling cameo was released last week on the Duchess’ 40th birthday. “Here’s the idea, because I’m turning 40, I’m asking 40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help mentor a woman who’s mobilizing back into the workforce,” the royal mom of two told Melissa in the video. “I think if we all do it, and all commit 40 minutes to some sort of act of service, we can create a ripple effect.”