Princess Eugenie celebrates ‘mummy to be’ Princess Beatrice

Princess Eugenie celebrated her sister Princess Beatrice’s last birthday before she becomes a mother with photos from their childhood. The royal took to her personal Instagram on Sunday to share a montage featuring throwback pictures. “Happy Birthday to my big sissy,” Eugenie captioned the video, which was set to “This is Me” from The Greatest Showman. “BeaBea you are sensational and I have loved every minute watching you be brave and true...and you ❤️...and now a mummy to be :) #iloveyou.”

Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi reacted to his sister-in-law’s post, simply commenting, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” ﻿Edo also marked his wife’s 33rd birthday on Aug. 8 with a heartfelt tribute over on his Instagram account. Alongside a black-and-white picture of him and Beatrice, the property specialist wrote, “Happy Birthday my love. I love you with all my heart ❤️.”

Buckingham Palace announced in May that Beatrice and Edo, who tied the knot last July, are expecting their first child together. “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year,” the palace said in a statement. “The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”

The Princess’ husband is already a father to son Christopher Woolf—known as “Wolfie.” The couple’s bundle of joy will be Her Majesty’s 12th great-grandchild. Beatrice’s younger sister gave birth to her first child, August Brooksbank, earlier this year.