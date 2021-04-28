Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal PDA moments
The kiss seen around the world! The newly-minted Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sealed their marriage with a public kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, following their 2011 royal wedding. Photo: James Devaney/FilmMagic
Let me get that for you! Kate Middleton and Prince William looked very much in love at the Wimbledon 2017 men‘s singles finals.
Kate Middleton has Prince William‘s back! The Duchess of Cambridge sweetly held her husband’s backside during the opening day of the 2017 Royal Ascot. Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Kate might have William‘s back, but he has hers too! The Duke of Cambridge held his wife during a 2014 visit to a Yorkshire village celebrating the Stage 1 route of the Tour de France. Photo: Anwar Hussein/WireImage
William held on to Kate (and his leg) after he beat her and his brother Prince Harry in the first leg of a relay race during the Team Heads Together training day in London in February 2017. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage
Kate Middleton placed her hand on her husband‘s thigh at an official welcoming ceremony for them on day one of their 2016 royal tour of Canada. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage
The stylish Duchess let out a laugh as she held on to her husband while listening to a children‘s story time at Canada’s MacBride Museum of Yukon History in 2016. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The British royals sweetly clasped hands as they attentively watched a swimming competition at the Tollcross Swimming Centre during the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The royal couple kept close with Kate‘s arm on her husband as they watched a performance from the Bella Bella First Nations Community at Wawiska Community Hall in Canada in 2016. Photo: Pool/Sam Hussein/WireImage
Prince George‘s parents shared a rare, public kiss in Santa Barbara, California during their 2012 visit to California. Kate congratulated her husband with a peck on the cheek after he played in the Audi Polo Challenge. Photo: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
The Duchess blew her husband a kiss as she watched William compete in the 2014 Jerudong Trophy charity polo match held at the Cirencester Park Polo Club. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Years before officially becoming Mr. & Mrs., Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a kiss after a Field Game at Eton College. Photo: Indigo/Getty Images
The newlyweds, Kate and William, strolled the grounds of Buckingham Palace hand-in-hand one day after their highly-anticipated royal wedding, before jetting off on their honeymoon. Photo: John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The Duke could not contain his excitement at the London 2012 Summer Games as he celebrated a win hugging his wife in the stands. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
The Royals cuddled close to each other on Prince Edward Island, after taking part in a dragon boat race at Dalvay-by-the-Sea during their 2011 royal tour of Canada. Photo: Getty Images
