Swedish Royal Court announces plan to honor Prince Philip the day of his funeral

Sweden plans to honor Prince Philip on the day of his funeral. The bells of Riddarholmen Church will ring on Saturday, April 17, for Queen Elizabeth’s husband, who was a Knight of the Order of the Seraphim. The Swedish Royal Court announced Prince Philip’s Seraphim Toll on Tuesday.

©Getty Images



Prince Philip was knighted by King Gustaf VI Adolf (left) in 1954

“The Order of Seraphim, will be honored on Saturday, April 17 at 12.00–13.00 with seraphim ringing in Riddarholm Church,” the royal court said in a press release. “Prince Philip died on April 9, 2021. The Duke of Edinburgh was awarded the Order of Seraphim by King Gustaf VI Adolf on June 23, 1954. The seraphim ringing is traditionally performed on the same day as the funeral and lasts for one hour.”

According to The Royal Palaces’ website (De Kungliga Slotten), the Order of the Seraphim is Sweden’s highest award. The bells of Riddarholmen Church in Stockholm ring the day a Seraphim Knight is buried, which is known as a Seraphim Toll.

©Getty Images



King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden released a statement following the Duke of Edinburgh‘s death

Following Prince Philip’s passing on April 9, King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden released a statement offering his condolences to Queen Elizabeth. The Swedish King said, “The Queen and I were deeply saddened to learn of the death of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh.”

“Prince Philip has been a great friend of our family for many years, a relationship which we have deeply valued. His service to his country will remain an inspiration to us all,” Prince Carl Philip’s father continued. “We offer our sincere condolences to Her Majesty The Queen, The Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom.”