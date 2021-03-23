Kate Middleton and Prince William evoke memories of their royal wedding at Westminster Abbey

Ahead of their tenth wedding anniversary, Prince William and Kate Middleton returned to the church where they exchanged vows nearly a decade ago. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Westminster Abbey on Tuesday to see the work being carried out at the NHS COVID-19 vaccination center. The engagement evoked memories of the couple’s 2011 nuptials.

©AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images



Prince William and Kate Middleton visited a COVID-19 vaccination center set up at Westminster Abbey on March 23

“Flashback from April 2011! Next month it will mark 10 years since they made the same walk from Abbey as husband and wife,” one royal fan tweeted. “Kate in white.” Another wrote, “All the parallels of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding in 2011 and today’s visit are giving me all the feels Pleading face,” adding, “Time really flies!”

©Getty Images



The royal couple got married at the Abbey on April 29, 2011

Kate exuded elegance in a winter white Catherine Walker & Co coat on March 23. The scallop design features “a delicate ivory floral lace has been hand-applied to the front” of the soft wool coat. The mom of three accessorized her look with pearl earrings and suede pumps.

©AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images



Kate wore a Catherine Walker coat for the outing

The royal couple spoke with staff and people receiving their vaccines during the outing. William revealed that he and Kate have not yet received their vaccines. “I’m a while away yet until I get mine. But you’re getting there pretty fast so it won’t be long,” the Duke said. “I’ve had plenty of vaccinations in my time. I get jabbed a lot.”

©Getty Images



The royals will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary in April 2021

William and Kate also marked National Day of Reflection at the Abbey with a moment of reflection. The Duke lit a candle and Kate left daffodils.

“On the National #DayofReflection, one year since the first lockdown in the UK, The Duke and Duchess took part in a moment of reflection at Westminster Abbey, following their visit to the Abbey’s vaccination centre,” the couple’s official Instagram wrote alongside photos. “Today we remember all those who have lost their lives as a result of the pandemic over the last twelve months.”