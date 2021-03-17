Kate Middleton and Prince William star in new video featuring President Joe Biden

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Prince William and Kate Middleton joined world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, in a new video to mark the holiday on March 17. “Beannachtaí na féile Pádraig oraibh [Happy St Patrick’s Day],” the Duke of Cambridge began. ﻿“We’re delighted to wish you all a very Happy St Patrick’s Day,” the Duchess continued.

“How come you got that easy bit?” William asked his wife. “We were so thrilled to be able to visit Ireland just over a year ago, a few short weeks before all of our lives were turned upside down by the pandemic.”

Kate reflected on her and William’s first official visit to Ireland last March. She said, “The warm welcome that we received everywhere was a testament to the friendship between our two countries and the strength of the relationship between the UK and Ireland.”

The Duke added: “We know that for Irish people all around the world today won’t be the same as normal, but we hope that you can celebrate safely in any case.” The royal couple concluded their message saying: “Happy St Patrick’s Day.”

©Irish Foreign Ministry



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked festive in green for the St. Patrick‘s Day message

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern were also featured in the pre-recorded video, released by the Irish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday. Kate looked festive wearing an apple green double-breasted blazer by Zara and her Daniella Draper shamrock necklace for her appearance. William coordinated with his wife sporting a dark green sweater over a button-down shirt.

“We have a saying in Irish ’Ar scáth a chéile a mhaireann na daoine,” the Irish Foreign Ministry tweeted alongside the video. “We live in each other’s shadows. It speaks to the interdependence of our world. Thank you to friends around the Earth globe europe-africa for #StPatricksDay greetings.”