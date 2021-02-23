Princess Estelle joined by brother and family pup in 9th birthday photos©Kate Gabor, The Royal Court of Sweden
HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Princess Estelle joined by brother and family pup in 9th birthday photos

The future Queen of Sweden was born on February 23, 2012

By Alexandra Hurtado

Princess Estelle of Sweden turned nine on Tuesday, Feb. 23. In celebration of the future Queen’s birthday, the Swedish Royal Court released four new portraits of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel’s eldest child, who is second in line to the Swedish throne.

Prince Oscar and Rio starred in one of Princess Estelle's birthday photos©Kate Gabor, The Royal Court of Sweden
Estelle posed for three photos by herself, and was joined by her younger brother Prince Oscar, who turns five next month, and their family dog Rio in another. The royal family introduced the adorable Cavapoo last May.

The new images were taken by Kate Gabor at Haga Palace prior to Princess Estelle’s birthday. Crown Princess Victoria’s daughter wore a white blouse, a tartan wool skirt, reportedly by Bonpoint, and styled her golden tresses down for the photo shoot.

The future Queen posed for the photos at Haga Palace©Kate Gabor, The Royal Court of Sweden
Ahead of her eighth birthday last year, the Prinsessan Estelles Kulturstiftelse (Princess Estelle’s Cultural Foundation) was launched. The foundation’s purpose is to promote cultural activities in Sweden.

Estelle wore a white blouse and tartan skirt for the portraits©Kate Gabor, The Royal Court of Sweden
“In Sweden there is a tradition to name Royal Foundations after a member of the Royal Family – in this case Princess Estelle. The fact that TRH The Crown Princess and Prince Daniel chose to name it Prince Estelle’s Foundation indicates the long-term ambitions of the Foundation,” the Swedish Royal Court previously told HOLA! USA.

The court added, “Until Princess Estelle is 25 years of age her parents will appoint the Foundation’s board members. It is thereafter up to Princess Estelle to decide in what way she wishes to be involved in the Foundation that bears her name.”

