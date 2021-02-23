Princess Estelle joined by brother and family pup in 9th birthday photos

Princess Estelle of Sweden turned nine on Tuesday, Feb. 23. In celebration of the future Queen’s birthday, the Swedish Royal Court released four new portraits of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel’s eldest child, who is second in line to the Swedish throne.

©Kate Gabor, The Royal Court of Sweden



Prince Oscar and Rio starred in one of Princess Estelle’s birthday photos

Estelle posed for three photos by herself, and was joined by her younger brother Prince Oscar, who turns five next month, and their family dog Rio in another. The royal family introduced the adorable Cavapoo last May.

The new images were taken by Kate Gabor at Haga Palace prior to Princess Estelle’s birthday. Crown Princess Victoria’s daughter wore a white blouse, a tartan wool skirt, reportedly by Bonpoint, and styled her golden tresses down for the photo shoot.

©Kate Gabor, The Royal Court of Sweden



The future Queen posed for the pictures at Haga Palace

Ahead of her eighth birthday last year, the Prinsessan Estelles Kulturstiftelse (Princess Estelle’s Cultural Foundation) was launched. The foundation’s purpose is to promote cultural activities in Sweden.

©Kate Gabor, The Royal Court of Sweden



Estelle wore a white blouse and tartan skirt for the portraits

“In Sweden there is a tradition to name Royal Foundations after a member of the Royal Family – in this case Princess Estelle. The fact that TRH The Crown Princess and Prince Daniel chose to name it Prince Estelle’s Foundation indicates the long-term ambitions of the Foundation,” the Swedish Royal Court previously told HOLA! USA.

The court added, “Until Princess Estelle is 25 years of age her parents will appoint the Foundation’s board members. It is thereafter up to Princess Estelle to decide in what way she wishes to be involved in the Foundation that bears her name.”