Queen Letizia looks chic stepping out with streak of grey hair©WireImage
ROYAL NEWS

Queen Letizia looks chic stepping out with streak of grey hair

King Felipe of Spain’s wife attended the 10th Forum Against Cancer on Feb. 4

By HOLA! USA

Fifty shades of grey and chic! Queen Letizia of Spain stepped out on Thursday to chair the 10th Forum Against Cancer at the AECC ( Spanish Association Against Cancer) Headquarters in Madrid. The mom of two looked effortlessly stylish wearing a BOSS blouse, which she teamed with grey Massimo Dutti trousers and a grey coat, reportedly by Carolina Herrera, draped over her shoulders. The Queen, 48, embraced her natural hair color, sporting a streak of grey.

Queen Letizia of Spain attended the Forum Against Cancer on Feb. 4©WireImage
Queen Letizia of Spain attended the Forum Against Cancer on Feb. 4

Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia’s mother has shown off her grey hair in the past, including earlier this week. On Tuesday, Letizia’s natural color was on display at the meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation for Help Against Drug Addiction (FAD).

The Queen showed off her grey strands on Feb. 2 at a meeting at the FAD (Foundation Against Drug addiction) Headquarters©WireImage
The Queen showed off her grey strands on Feb. 2 at a meeting at the FAD (Foundation Against Drug addiction) Headquarters

The 10th Forum Against Cancer met on World Cancer Day (Feb. 4) to analyze the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic for cancer patients. “We are here to put this issue on the table and to draw the attention of the media, the administration, the different social agents, and society to something that cannot wait,” the Spanish Queen said, per Casa Real (translated to English). “Cancer patients are vulnerable and still are. More in this pandemic.”

Letizia is honorary president of the AECC—a non-profit, private social entity which has been declared of public utility﻿. The association’s “mission is the fight against cancer leading the efforts of the Spanish society to decrease the impact of this disease and to improve the people’s quality of life.”

Related Video:

Denmark's Queen Margrethe II Announces the End of Her Long Reign

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more