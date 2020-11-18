Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander cancel traditional Christmas trip: Report

Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander have reportedly canceled their traditional holiday trip. According to reports, the Dutch royals won’t be celebrating Christmas in Maxima’s native Argentina this year. The Dutch Royal House declined to comment to HOLA! USA saying it is a private matter. Per Vanity Fair Spain, royal correspondent Marc van der Linden said that the Dutch royal family will instead spend Christmas at Het Oude Loo Castle in the Netherlands this year. Maxima, who was born in Buenos Aires, and Willem-Alexander’s decision to nix their plans was reportedly made to avoid criticism.

The Dutch royals have reportedly canceled their traditional trip to Argentina

Last month, the monarchs faced “intense” backlash for taking a vacation with their daughters—Princesses Catharina-Amalia, Alexia and Ariane—in Greece while the Netherlands was under a partial coronavirus lockdown. The royals cut their trip short saying, “We will abort our vacation. We see people’s reactions to media reports. And they are intense, and they affect us. We do not want to leave any doubts about it: to get the COVID19 virus under it, it is necessary to follow the guidelines. The discussion following our holiday does not contribute to that.”

Following their return home, the King and Queen released a personal video message apologizing for their Greek holiday. “With regret in my heart I turn to you. Our trip to Greece has provoked strong reactions from many Dutch people. It hurts to have betrayed your trust in us. Even though the trip was in line with the regulations, it was very unwise not to take into account the impact of the new restrictions on our society,” Willem-Alexander said (translated from Dutch).

It’s been reported that the royals want to avoid criticism with their trip

The King stated that their decision to “return was made with the realization” that they “should not have gone.” “From the start of the corona crisis, we have done our best - within the limits of the corona policy - to find space and to be there as much as possible for everyone who is looking for support in uncertain times. It is a difficult time for everyone,” the dad of three said. “A time of lack, limitations and worries. From fear, anger and insecurity too. We have heard the poignant stories in many encounters, in person and digitally. We feel connected with you and with all those people who have been directly or indirectly affected.”

He added, “We will continue to work with you to get the corona virus under it. So that everyone in our country can then resume normal life as soon as possible. That is now the most important thing and we will continue to do so, to the best of our ability. We are involved. But not infallible.”