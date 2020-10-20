Relationship goals! Prince William shows support for wife Kate Middleton’s project

Kate Middleton has a supportive partner in Prince William. The Duke of Cambridge joined his wife on Tuesday as they viewed the Hold Still community exhibition in Waterloo, London. The final 100 portraits from the Duchess of Cambridge’s competition are now being displayed on posters, bus stops and billboards in 112 sites across 80 towns, cities and communities across the UK, including Waterloo station in South London. Kate, a self-proclaimed “amateur photographer,” looked resplendent wearing a red coat by her wedding dress designer Alexander McQueen. The mom of three, who styled her glossy brunette locks down, completed her look with hoop earrings, black heels and a new top-handle handbag from Grace Han.

©Getty Images



Kate looked radiant wearing a red Alexander McQueen coat

Kate, who arrived wearing an Amaia Kids face mask, visited the Hold Still posters with her husband “to see these heartfelt & inspiring stories told during lockdown, up close.” William, wearing a sharp navy suit, was seen speaking to diners through a window of a local KFC during the outing. The royal couple also met with some of the Hold Still finalists, including Joyce Duah, who photographed her colleagues who were “drafted-in to work” at St. Bart’s Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit amid the pandemic.

©Getty Images



Prince William greeted a diner who was eating at a local KFC

“Thank you so much for the image. It had such an impact it captured the moment, it was a look behind the scenes. The story of what you experienced is so important,” Kate told Joyce. William added, “It is important for history purposes to show that actually happened.”

The Duchess, who is patron of the National Portrait Gallery, launched Hold Still back in May. The community photography﻿ project aimed to create a unique collective portrait of the UK during lockdown. The competition received over 31,000 submissions. Kate unveiled the final 100 images last month.

©MATT DUNHAM/POOL/AFP via Getty Images



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out to mark the nationwide launch of Hold Still

Queen Elizabeth previously praised the competition’s participants in a personal message saying, “The Duchess of Cambridge and I were inspired to see how the photographs have captured the resilience of the British people at such a challenging time, whether that is through celebrating frontline workers, recognising community spirit or showing the efforts of individuals supporting those in need.”