Prince William reveals Kate Middleton is better at this than him

When it comes to drawing, Kate Middleton takes the crown in her household. Prince William praised his wife’s artistic skills during a video call with students from Islamabad Model College for Girls. “Do you like drawing,” a pupil asked the royal couple, to which William answered, “Yes definitely, we both like a little bit of drawing. Catherine is very good, I am really bad.” When asked why his skills weren’t up to par with his wife’s, Kate told her husband, “You don’t practice enough.” The Duke added, “I don’t practice enough, that is very true.”

Prince Louis’ parents played a game of Pictionary with the students from Pakistan after hearing from teachers about how the school’s activities have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The video, which was filmed last week, was released Friday to mark the one-year anniversary of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s royal visit to Pakistan. The royals also spoke with staff and students from the SOS Children’s Village, which they visited last year.

A young boy named Ahmad Ghani showed William a photo he drew of himself and the future King playing cricket together. “I do very much remember that. You were very good at cricket. We had a good game going and everyone told us we had to stop,” the Duke recalled.

©Getty Images



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the SOS Children’s Village in Lahore, Pakistan in 2019

The Duke and Duchess were also shown friendship bracelets that were made by a little girl named Minahil Kabeer. Kate, wearing a kurta, told her: “Thank you. We kept our friendship bracelets very safe, so thank you for those. They’re a lovely reminder of our visit when we came to see you.” When asked how Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were doing, Kate replied, “They’re so well. Thank you for asking.”