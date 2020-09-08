Princess Caroline’s estranged husband Prince Ernst August of Hanover has been arrested: Report

Princess Caroline’s estranged husband Prince Ernst August of Hanover was arrested on Monday evening, according to Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung. The arrest came after an employee filed a complaint against her employer, Ernst, claiming that she and her husband were “threatened and coerced dangerously” by the 66-year-old royal. Ernst reportedly asked the couple to run away or he would send a “gang of thugs” on them. Alessandra de Osma’s father-in-law is also said to have pulled out a traffic sign and smashed a window on an object belonging to the Duke of Cumberland Foundation.

Princess Caroline’s estranged husband Prince Ernst August was reportedly arrested on Sept. 7

News of Ernst’s arrest follows previous incidents with police this summer. In July, Princess Alexandra’s father was temporarily taken to a psychiatric facility after an encounter with officers. Ernst called police saying he “needed immediate help,” but when help arrived, the dad of three “was extremely aggressive” and “attacked them physically.” The head of the Royal House of Hanover reportedly threatened officers with a knife, which was knocked out of his hand, and hit an officer in the face.

Following his release from the psychiatric hospital, Ernst claimed that he was the one who was attacked. “I had a hypo, so I called 911. I said to hurry up because I am very bad,” he said in an interview with Kronen Zeitung. “A policeman hit me. I think they were drunk, at least they gave the impression. Then they chained me to an ambulance. They didn’t let me out for five hours. They wanted to take me to a room and spray me. I stood all night. I told them they don’t do that to me, I’m a normal person. I screamed until I was allowed out.” He added, “Suddenly should I be the culprit? I am innocent, was never palpable.”

Ernst reportedly threatened officers with a baseball bat in July

Less than a week after the incident, Ernst reportedly threatened officers with a baseball bat. The royal had intended to file a complaint with the Scharnstein police station in Austria, but left since the officers were not at the station. After leaving in his taxi, Ernst drove past two officers who were monitoring traffic. Per a police statement (via RND), the Prince’s taxi stopped next to the police and he allegedly insulted one of the officers and threatened them with a baseball bat, which he had brought with him.