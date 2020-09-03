You’ll never guess what Kate Middleton likes to tease Prince William about

It’s evident Prince William and Kate Middleton have a playful relationship. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are often seen laughing together while out on joint engagements and like many couples, they enjoy teasing each other. “Kate had no qualms making fun of William‘s hair situation,” Strictly Come Dancing contestant Clara Amfo, who met the royals at Kensington Palace, told HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! last year. “And he took that. There was a lot of banter around that, it was very funny!”

©Getty Images



The Duchess of Cambridge teases her husband about his hair

Clara added, “Prince William is the most fun royal that I’ve met. He’s got a lot of banter actually. He’s a very funny guy. And the banter between him and Kate – his and Kate’s energy is really funny. They vibe off each other very well. They were like a really loving, comedy act.”

The Duke and Duchess, who tied the knot in 2011, are not only a “comedy act,” but a great tag team. During an appearance on BBC Radio 5 Live’s That Peter Crouch Podcast, William spoke about how he and Kate handled homeschooling their children amid the pandemic. He said, “Basically we’re a good sort of team tag session where I come in and have a chat with the children and try to get them to do stuff, and then hand over to Catherine when frankly everything has gone wrong.”

©Getty Images



The royal couple is ‘like a really loving, comedy act,’ according to Clara Amfo

The Duke praised his wife’s patience, while revealing what he learned from their homeschooling experience. “Probably that my patience is a lot shorter than I thought it was,” he confessed. “That’s probably been the biggest eye-opener for me, and that my wife has super patience.”

On the podcast, William also joked about the bad gift that “sealed the deal” for him and Kate when they first started dating. “I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once. She’s never let me forget that,” he shared. “That was early on in the courtship that was. I think that sealed the deal, really.”