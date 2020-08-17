Queen Letizia wows in white for trip to Ibiza

Queen Letizia’s summer wardrobe is white hot. The Spanish royal stunned in Ibiza on Monday wearing a long white dress fittingly from Charo Ruiz Ibiza. The mom of two donned the brand’s “Aida Dress,” which retails for €549, or roughly $651.66. The gorgeous design features a v-neckline, v-back, ruffle trimming and lace panels. “This iconic today’s piece was born as an ode to femininity. Its “V” neckline is repeated on the back. The ruffles contour the figure, the neck and continue tapering towards the waist,” the brand wrote of Letizia’s dress.

Queen Letizia stunned in a long white dress for her trip to Ibiza on Aug. 17

“Elaborate guipure highlights various points of the dress at the waist and the end of the hips, marking a change in volume. The shapely silhouette of the body leads to two steering wheels arranged in progression that generate the unexpected touch of this piece, the flight. Without a doubt, our Aida dress brings together all the elements that define our DNA,” the caption continued.

Charo Ruiz Ibiza’s mission is to “work with the most authentic references of the purest Ibiza; pointing out the importance of our cultural legacy, and using them to create pieces that can live as much as the memories of this idyllic and eternal island.”

The Spanish royal wore a design from Charo Ruiz Ibiza

King Felipe’s wife completed her summer look on Aug. 17 with Whittelily’s “Letizia” bag, Macarena espadrille wedges and her trusty face mask. The 47-year-old Queen beat the heat sweeping her hair up into a ponytail for the outing. Felipe coordinated with his wife wearing a white button-down shirt and grey trousers.

The monarchs left their daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia behind for their visit to Ibiza. During the trip, the couple toured the Monographic Museum, as well as the Necropolis of “Puig des Molins,” which is home to the goddess Tanit, and watched a local folklore performance at the Church of Sant Antoni. The royals have been traveling around the Balearic Islands during their annual summer holiday to support the different social and economic sectors that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.