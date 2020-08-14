Luxembourg’s Princess Amalia, 6, shows off model poses in new photos with mom Princess Claire

Princess Claire and Prince Felix of Luxembourg’s daughter Princess Amalia is a natural model. The six-year-old Princess struck adorable poses in new photos released by Young Empire on Thursday. Amalia was pictured leaning on her mom Claire wearing denim shorts and a striped summer top with her hair styled up. The little royal’s younger brother Prince Liam, three, also joined his mom and sister in the photos. Claire, 35, looked summer-ready wearing Young Empire’s “Jane” organic cotton shirt dress teamed with shades and a wide-brimmed hat. “Family walk 🌸🌴,” the brand wrote alongside the pictures. ﻿

Claire and her children, as well as husband Prince Felix modeled for Young Empire’s spring/summer 2020 campaign earlier this year. The family of four went barefoot for the relaxed, outdoor photo session. Amalia and Liam twinned in the campaign images sporting matching yellow jumpsuits that featured giraffe embroidery on the front pocket. “The greatest legacy we can leave our children is happy memories,” Young Empire captioned a photo of the royals. “Family moments are the most beautiful.” Another picture of doting dad Felix and his kids read: “Family values are the most important 🌻🧡 It is essential to stay united and committed to resolving the difficult struggles we face. We are thinking of you and your families during this difficult time.”

Claire and Felix co-created Young Empire with two friends from their school days, Katia and James, in 2016. The authentic family lifestyle brand offers furniture, clothing and home-wear with an innovative edge all manufactured in Portugal. Young Empire’s philosophy is “to bring magic and joy to what we wear and use everyday; carefully selecting colours, the comfiest materials and cuts and sprinkling it all with our very own Young Empire fairy dust.”

©Courtesy of Young Empire



The royal family of four previously modeled for Young Empire together

In addition to the brand, Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa’s son and Princess Claire run their own vineyard, Chateau les Crostes, in France. The French vineyard shared photos of Princess Amalia’s sixth birthday celebration back in June.

Claire and Felix, who met at boarding school in Switzerland, were married in 2013. Prior to their royal wedding, the Prince told the Luxemburger Wort, “Over the following years a strong friendship developed and has become the basis for our love.”