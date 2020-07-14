Kate Middleton debuts fresh post-lockdown look

Kate Middleton has left lockdown with a new look for summer. The Duchess of Cambridge debuted her lighter locks and trimmed tresses during an appearance on BBC Breakfast. The mom of three showed off her fresh face-framing layers and caramel highlights while promoting BBC Education’s Tiny Happy People initiative. Kate looked stylish for her TV appearance wearing a black and white polka dot crepe shirtdress by Emilia Wickstead and her Castaner Carina wedges.

To mark the launch of Tiny Happy People,﻿ the Duchess met last week with three families who have been involved in the creation and piloting of the initiative. Kate spoke to parents about the ways in which they have used the resources and how they have seen their children’s language and communication develop as a result. Naturally, the royal also shared anecdotes about her own kids. The Duchess revealed that her youngest child, Prince Louis, is struggling with social distancing. She explained, “Louis doesn’t understand social distancing. So he goes out wanting to cuddle everything, particularly any babies younger than him.” Kate also opened about her kids’ appetites. “My children have bottomless pits. I feel like a constant feeding machine,” she confessed.

When asked about her lockdown experience, the Duchess admitted that it “has been challenging.” “I think challenging for loads of people,” she said (via People). “Some parts have been really positive – spending extra time with the kids and everything like that but it’s equally stressful. You’re in confined spaces and having to homeschool, that was definitely a challenge. I always respected teachers before but now I have a newfound respect for them.”

“In a way, we have forgotten almost how important relationships are. It’s that connectivity, that intimacy that we’ve all really missed during lockdown,” Kate added. “If nothing else, hopefully, one of the silver linings is that people actually will really, really re-value how those things are.”

Prince William’s wife has been involved with Tiny Happy People for a number of months. The Duchess helped in the character and background development for two animations on parenting, now available on the Tiny Happy People website, which are about making eye contact and singing to babies. The online early years language and communication initiative provides a range of free digital resources that have been specifically designed to support parents and carers in developing children’s language from pregnancy to the age of four.

“The science also shows how important relationships are and safe and nurturing environments are for children particularly under five,” Princess Charlotte’s mom said. “That’s what really matters. It’s not necessarily about the toys, it’s not the exciting places you go with them, but it’s actually how you as parents interact with them. That’s what really counts.”

Kate admitted that she would have liked to have had a resource like Tiny Happy People when she was a first-time mom. “In the first few months, there’s a huge amount of support from midwives and health visitors and things. But from then onwards, there’s a massive gap before they then start school,” Kate said. “Hearing some of the things from the parents today, Ryan at the beginning, saying how his baby has got five different cries. He’s learnt a huge amount from Tiny Happy People and it’s information like that I wish I had had as a first-time mum.”

She continued, “For so many parents, it’s gold dust really for families to be given those tips and tools to be able to use, particularly in these first five years.”