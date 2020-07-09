Prince Gabriel and Prince Alexander’s sweet brother moment captured in new photo

Brotherly love! Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden’s sons, Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel, have nothing but affection for each other. A sweet moment between the brothers was captured in a new photo shared on the royal couple’s personal social media account on Wednesday. Two-year-old Gabriel appears to be kissing his big brother’s hand in the image, while enjoying a picnic with their mom at the Nynäs Nature Reserve. The royals’ youngest son was photographed holding Alexander’s hand close to his mouth as they gazed into the distance sitting on a patterned blanket.

©Prinsparet



Prince Gabriel was photographed sweetly holding his big brother’s hand during a summer picnic

Prinsparet posted additional photos from the royal family’s summer outing, including Carl Philip walking a trail with his sons, reading about fish, and another of Alexander, four, seemingly picking blueberries. The caption alongside the images read: “In connection with Alexander’s baptism, he, as Duke of Södermanland, received a symbolic baptism gift in the form of an accessibility-adapted vantage point in Nynäs nature reserve.”

“We highly recommend the place! Here we come for a picnic on the cliffs at beautiful Lake Gises, swimming and walking,” the caption continued, adding the hashtag “#staycation.”

The royal couple, who tied the knot in 2015, was dressed down for the outing with Sofia wearing a white blouse, jeans and a navy baseball cap, while Carl Philip sported green shorts and a grey t-shirt. Alexander and Gabriel made a colorful splash wearing vibrant red and orange long-sleeve tops.

Sofia and Carl Philip announced last month that they would be documenting their summer activities to promote traveling domestically around Sweden. “Since many people stay home this year and discover Sweden up close, we here on Instagram will share some of our [favorite] spots where we are this summer,” the royals said (loosely translated from Swedish). “This is to show that our beautiful country has fantastic opportunities for fun, wonderful and activity-filled #staycation.” In recent weeks, Sofia, Carl Philip and their kids have visited, Södermanland County, Prince Alexander’s duchy, as well as Bergs Gård, which they noted is a “place where there is something for the whole family.”