Prince Harry’s special bracelet—the heartbreaking significance behind his favorite accessory

Prince Harry has changed a lot over the years, but one thing that has remained consistent is his love for bracelets. One bangle in particular is often seen on the Duke of Sussex’s wrist. Harry has worn the piece of jewelry since he was a teenager. Per HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, it is thought that the Prince got the bracelet in 1997 when he visited Africa following the death of his mother Princess Diana. “I first came in 1997, straight after my mum died. My dad told my brother and me to pack our bags—we were going to Africa to get away from it all,” Harry told Town & Country in 2017. “This is where I feel more like myself than anywhere else in the world. I wish I could spend more time in Africa. I have this intense sense of complete relaxation and normality here.”

Photos dating back to 2001 show Harry wearing the bracelet at polo. The Duke has also been pictured sporting the accessory in his dorm at Eton College, during his gap year, at royal engagements and recently at home in L.A. while video chatting with families supported by his patronage WellChild.

Big brother Prince William has a similar version that he has publicly worn. Harry was spotted with his go-to bracelet on his and Meghan Markle’s wedding day in 2018. The bangle was visible as the Duke waved driving off in a convertible to his evening reception at Frogmore House.

Harry has a large collection of bracelets, which according to HELLO! is believed to be traditional African jewelry. Back in 2016, the Duke and Meghan sparked dating rumors after eagle-eyed royal fans noticed that they had identical his and hers beaded bracelets. Fast forward to 2019, and the couple once again stepped out with matching bracelets that spelled out the word “justice” during their royal tour of South Africa.

While Harry was 13 when he first visited Africa, his son Archie Harrison traveled to the country when he was four months old. “He clearly loves Africa as well because he’s been happy looking out the window,” Harry said on the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. “[Archie] found his voice here. He was bouncing up and down and making more noise than he’s ever made before.” At the time, Meghan added, “We thought he was happy before. He’s the happiest here.”