Meghan Markle shares sweet post to mark first UK Mother’s Day with baby Archie

Meghan Markle marked a special first over the weekend. The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently in Canada after stepping back from royal duties, celebrated her first Mothering Sunday—also known as Mother’s Day in the UK—with her 10-month-old son Archie Harrison. In honor of the holiday, the Sussexes’ personal social media account shared a message that read: "Mummy. Mum. Mom. Mama. Granny. Nan. Thank you [red heart].” “No matter what you call your mum, this Mother’s Day in the UK, we honour the mums all over the world who do so much every single day, and now more than ever,” the couple wrote. “Thank you ❤️.”

Meghan and Prince Harry welcomed their first child together last May. The former American actress celebrated her first American Mother’s Day days later. At the time, Sussex Royal posted an image of newborn Archie’s feet being held by doting mom Meghan, while surrounded by Princess Diana’s favorite flower, forget-me-nots. “Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honor and celebrate each and every one of you,” the post was captioned. “Today is Mother’s Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother’s Day for The Duchess of Sussex.”

Like Sussex Royal, Kensington Palace also celebrated Mother’s Day on March 22 with a previously unseen photo of the Duchess of Cambridge playing with her daughter Princess Charlotte, in addition to pictures of Princess Diana with both of her sons, Carole Middleton and her daughter Kate, and a snapshot of a card Prince George made for his mother. Acknowledging the coronavirus pandemic, Kensington Palace poignantly penned, “To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time.”