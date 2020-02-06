Queen Maxima is ready for her close-up in stunning new portrait

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands looks picture perfect in a newly released portrait. On Thursday, February 6, the Dutch Royal House shared a new photo of the mom of three. The image was taken last month at the Royal Palace Amsterdam. The 48-year-old royal looks stunning in the portrait for which she recycled a midnight blue brocade dress, reportedly by one of her go-to designers Natan.

©RVD – Martijn Beekman



Queen Maxima looks picture perfect in a new portrait

The brocade design, which Maxima wore back in 2017 to the Prince Bernhard Culture Foundation Award, features a feathered collar and hemline. King Willem-Alexander’s wife styled her golden locks down in loose waves for the photo session and added extra sparkle to her shimmery ensemble with a pair of statement drop earrings. The Dutch Queen completed her look with subtle smokey eyes.

In addition to Maxima, the Royal House also released photos of Willem-Alexander and portraits of the King’s maternal aunt Princess Margriet and her husband Pieter van Vollenhoven. The monarch, who became King in 2013 following his mother Beatrix's abdication, was pictured wearing a navy suit, white button-down shirt and orange tie. The images appear to have been taken on January 14 at the New Year Reception held at the palace in Amsterdam. Maxima and Willem-Alexander wore the same outfits for the occasion.

©RVD - Martijn Beekman



The photos were likely taken during the New Year Reception on Jan. 14 in Amsterdam

Maxima, who hails from Buenos Aires, Argentina, married Willem-Alexander on February 2, 2020. The King and Queen are parents to daughters Princess Catharina-Amalia, 16, Princess Alexia, 14, and Princess Ariane, 12. Catharina-Amalia is the heir apparent to the Dutch throne. Last year, Willem-Alexander said that his oldest child is “perfect for her next role.”