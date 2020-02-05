Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi©GettyImages
Why we can expect to see Meghan and Harry at Beatrice's royal wedding

Princess Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo will be tying the knot in May

By Mirtle Peña

Princess Beatrice of York has officially announced when she is tying the knot with fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi! The couple, who announced their engagement with heartfelt pictures taking by her sister Princess Eugenie, will be having a Springtime wedding this May. We expect for the reportedly ‘low-key’ Royal wedding to be a Windsor family affair with the entire British Royal Family in attendance and we’re hoping to get a glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle there as well! Although their attendance hasn’t been confirmed, we are expecting for Canada’s newest residents to be in town for Beatrice’s nuptials to show their support and celebrate their royal cousin as they did for Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October of 2018.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex©GettyImages
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently announced that they would be stepping down as senior royals within the British Royal Family
The location of the royal ceremony has not yet been revealed, but royal watchers can expect an official announcement from Buckingham Palace to be made soon. Beatrice and Edoardo’s reception is said to take place at Buckingham Palace somewhere close to the Royal Military Chapel (aka the Guards Chapel). The financial consultant and her real estate tycoon fiancé will be following in her cousin Prince William’s footsteps as he and Kate Middleton hosted their reception at Buckingham Palace as well.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle©GettyImages
If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the upcoming nuptials, they will be reunited with Prince William and Kate Middleton
The wedding of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s eldest daughter is said to take place on Friday, May 29, 2020, after all of Queen Elizabeth’s official palace garden parties.

