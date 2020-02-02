Kate Middleton doesn’t need a stylist for red carpet events - she’s got her closet! The Duchess of Cambridge and her Duke shut down the 2020 BAFTAs carpet on Sunday, February 1, with their ever-elegant demeanor. The 38-year-old royal sauntered into the high-profile event in an ethereal Alexander McQueen number. Once the initial stun of Kate’s royal presence evaporated, it was clear that her white and gold-blotted gown was a rewear from 2012. Scroll to see all her style details and the best moments from their carpet walk!