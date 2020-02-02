Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Kate Middleton doesn’t need a stylist for red carpet events - she’s got her closet! The Duchess of Cambridge and her Duke shut down the 2020 BAFTAs carpet on Sunday, February 1, with their ever-elegant demeanor. The 38-year-old royal sauntered into the high-profile event in an ethereal Alexander McQueen number. Once the initial stun of Kate’s royal presence evaporated, it was clear that her white and gold-blotted gown was a rewear from 2012. Scroll to see all her style details and the best moments from their carpet walk!
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!