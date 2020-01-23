Princess Eugenie ends social media hiatus with behind-the-scenes photo from big royal moment

Princess Eugenie has ended her weeks-long social media hiatus. The Queen’s 29-year-old granddaughter posted on her personal account for the first time since her father Prince Andrew stepped back from royal duties following the controversy surrounding his past friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Eugenie broke her silence on January 22 to commemorate the two-year anniversary of when she and now-husband Jack Brooksbank first announced their engagement. “On this day two years ago...Jack and I announced we were engaged.. 💍😘,” she captioned the photo.

The behind-the-scenes picture features Jack and Eugenie sweetly posing together at Buckingham Palace. The Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson’s youngest daughter wore a floral Erdem dress and Jimmy Choo shoes for the occasion, while her then-fiancé looked sharp in a suit and red tie, which complemented the flowers on Eugenie’s dress. The couple got engaged in Nicaragua back in January of 2018. Months later in October, the pair followed in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s footsteps tying the knot at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Eugenie’s sweet tribute comes over two months after her father after announced that he was stepping “back from public duties for the foreseeable future” in the wake of his disastrous interview with BBC Newsnight. “It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support,” Andrew said in a statement released in November 2019.

©Getty Images



Eugenie and Jack exchanged vows at St. George's Chapel in 2018

The Duke of York concluded the statement expressing his regret over his “ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein,” who died last August. Andrew added, “His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure. I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives. Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required.”