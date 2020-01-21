Meghan Markle’s title to be reviewed because of one important detail post-royal exit

Over the weekend, Buckingham Palace released details of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s arrangement with the Queen as they officially step back from royal duties to create a new life. However, it seems there is a problem with the way their names will now be styled as Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex—and it all comes down to the simple comma. In the past, only divorced royal women have been styled that way, i.e. Diana, Princess of Wales and Sarah, Duchess of York. According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! the way the Sussexes will be addressed is still to be confirmed.

©Getty Images



The palace is reportedly reviewing how Meghan and Harry will be addressed in the future

Sky News royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills reported on Monday, “Palace sources have told me they are continuing to review how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be referred to in the future, after it appears Meghan was mistakenly given the style or title of a divorced woman.” Rhiannon added, “The palace now believe titles Harry, Duke of Sussex & Meghan, Duchess of Sussex were said erroneously & will confirm further details in due course.”

©Meghan Markle/SussexRoyal



Harry left the UK on Jan. 20 to reunite with his wife and son Archie in Canada

Under the terms of the Sussexes’ agreement, the pair won’t use their HRH style and will also no longer receive public funds, nor formally represent the Queen. Meghan and the Duke are required to step back from royal duties, including official military appointments.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life,” the Queen said in a statement. “It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.” Prince Harry left the UK on January 20 to reunite with his wife and their son Archie Harrison in Canada.