Prince William and Prince Harry release a joint statement about their relationship ahead of meeting at Sandringham

"Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge. For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful." These are the words included in a joint statement released by Prince Harry and Prince William in regards to bullying reports published in the British media. One story in particular claimed that Harry and his wife Meghan Markle had been "pushed away from the royal family" by the "bullying attitude" of older brother William.

These words come ahead of the crisis summit to discuss the Sussexes’ future that will take place on January, 13. Queen Elizabeth, the Prince of Wales and both brothers will be in attendance. The Duchess of Sussex is expected to take part in the meeting via conference call.

Prince William and Prince Harry have always been very close to each other

Queen Elizabeth asked palace aides to come up with a "workable solution" to help her grandson and his wife after they announced their decision to step down from royal duties last week. In their statement, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also expressed their intention to balance their time between the United Kingdom and North America, so it’s likely that the meeting’s agenda will include the funding of their security team as well as other issues such as their titles and which royal duties they will be carrying out.

The royal brothers will attend a meeting on January 13 with the Queen and Prince Charles

With their latest statement, Prince Harry and Prince William show a united front ahead of the important meeting and after suggestions of a distancing in their relationship. Back in October, Prince Harry talked about his relationship with his royal brother to journalist Tom Bradby for a documentary on their Africa tour. “We are brothers, and we will always be brothers,” he said, “and we are certainly on different paths at the moment, but I will always be there for him and I know he will always be there for me.”