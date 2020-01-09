How the Internet is reacting to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's shocking announcement

By now you must have seen, read or heard the news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are stepping down as senior members of the royal family, and the internet has a lot to say. One week into 2020 and it’s off to a bit of a bumpy start for the British Royals Family as on Wednesday, January 9, the Sussex Royals took to social media to announce they were becoming financially independent “while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

So it is, the public has many opinions (some good, some bad, some funny) and they’re not keeping their thoughts to themselves. Instead, many are taking to social media to share their minds with the rest of the world. Some are even offering jobs to the couple – if only it were that easy.

Below, see what some social media users have to say now that Meghan and Harry are taking their own route to spend their time between the U.K. and North America.

How's Harry going to get a real job without a last name though? #Megxitpic.twitter.com/wx84j2xmxF — Jeremy Dickey (@JeremyDDickey) January 8, 2020

The Royal Family after finding out Harry & Meghan are moving to America #Megxit#HarryandMeghanpic.twitter.com/bV5MSlT57t — aaron baker (@_Baker11) January 9, 2020

Prince Harry has his mothers spirit by heart. The royal family has treated Meghan just as bad as they treated his mother, Princess Diana yall bullied her including the UK media until it was no longer tenable to stay. I don’t blame them for stepping away. #Megxitpic.twitter.com/z1StoMfKsx — Ａlbert (@akaAlbi) January 9, 2020

Delighted to have two work experience young people start with us today. Busy showing them around and giving them the royal treatment. They're keen to learn! #Megxitpic.twitter.com/QSlDV1n2IS — Rascals Brewing - Open 7 Days a Week (@RascalsBrewing) January 9, 2020

You said she was money and power hungry. Now she has given back both and you’re still not happy. Please clarify your problem...#Megxit — Somboli Mulenga (@MrsMulenga) January 8, 2020

This is 💯% the absolute best front page I've ever seen #Megxitpic.twitter.com/tLie3jcIfK — シ Ed Gex (@EdDJGex) January 9, 2020

Congratulations to their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their decision to move to North America permanently#Megxitpic.twitter.com/W76Q4b5DtB — Stanley Ogden (@McaleesJohn) January 8, 2020

Hey Harry and Meghan! We heard you were looking for a new start in 2020!



There're plenty of jobs going at #ThorpePark! We're pretty flexible too, so you can split your time between here and North America!



For all job opportunities, head here: https://t.co/cKL548JSfS#Megxitpic.twitter.com/NQOvWupXNS — THORPE PARK Resort (@THORPEPARK) January 9, 2020

This is bigger than Katie Holmes escaping Scientology #Megxit — My Feet on Fleek (@myfeetonfleek) January 8, 2020

leaked footage of meghan markle @ the royal family right now #megxitpic.twitter.com/jyNWufcZ1P — seb (@sitheternaI) January 8, 2020