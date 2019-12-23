Queen Letizia and King Felipe take Spanish Princesses to see the new Star Wars movie

Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker had a big opening weekend at the box office bringing in $374 million globally, per Deadline, as well as a few royal fans. HOLA! Spain has learned that King Felipe and Queen Letizia took their daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, to the theater this weekend to watch the final installment of the Skywalker saga, which stars Guatemalan actor Oscar Isaac, in addition to Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver and John Boyega.

©Getty Images



Queen Letizia and King Felipe took their daughters, Leonor and Sofia, to the movies to watch Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The Spanish royals caught the film at the Cinesa Manoteras in Madrid on Sunday afternoon. The Queen and King were reportedly dressed down for the low-key family outing. The mom of two wore a grey coat and black pants, while Felipe sported a black jacket.

Aside from the Spanish royals, it was revealed last week that Kate Middleton’s mother Carole Middleton is a Star Wars fan. Ahead of The Rise of Skywalker’s release (December 20), Prince George’s maternal grandmother showed off her playful side engaging in an epic lightsaber battle. “We’re so excited about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker releasing today! Carole and Steven even battled it out with two of our inflatable space sabers during the Party Pieces Christmas lunch this week! . #starwars #maytheforcebewithyou #partypieces #lightsaber #partysupplies #riseofskywalker #jedi #jedimaster,” the video was captioned.

©Casa de S.M. el Rey



The Spanish royals released their annual Christmas card in December

Letizia and her daughters enjoy going to the movies. This past summer, the royals, along with Queen Sofia, watched Disney’s The Lion King. The recent holiday movie date came just a few days after Leonor, 14, and Sofia, 12, began their winter break. The Spanish Princesses will resume school on January 8. The royals are set to celebrate Christmas Eve at their residence, Zarzuela Palace.

Earlier this month, Letizia and Felipe released their annual Christmas card. The photo featuring themselves with their two daughters was taken in October during the family’s visit to the village of Asiegu. The card, which was signed by the monarchs and Princesses, read: “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2020.”