Jennifer Lawrence wasn't the only one to host a high profile wedding ceremony on Saturday, October 19! Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon of France and Countess Olympia Arco-Zinneberg of Germany tied the knot in a fairy tale royal wedding filled with the usual splendor and star-studded guests that such a union generally brings. From Princess Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's sweet appearance to all the major bride and groom moments - scroll through and step inside this lovely autumn affair!