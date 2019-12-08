Queen Elizabeth shares a throwback video from her first Christmas broadcast

A royal throwback! Queen Elizabeth upped the throwback game with a special post! On Monday, December 9, the Monarch took to her social media to share a video from her first ever Christmas message. In the clip, which was from 1957, the Queen sits at a table in her home at Sandringham and addresses the public. Royal watchers who peek extra hard can see sweet pictures of her children Prince Charles and Princess Anne.

It was also the first time that the holiday message was broadcast on television. Promising more holiday content, the account told followers to keep an eye out for the #ARoyalChristmas hashtag. Also, be on the lookout for the Queen’s annual holiday speech for 2019.

