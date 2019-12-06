Princess Caroline’s son Pierre Casiraghi and his wife Beatrice Borromeo are parents to sons Stefano Ercole Carlo Casiraghi and Francesco Carlo Albert Casiraghi. The couple named their firstborn after Pierre’s late father Stefano Casiraghi. The pair also paid tribute to relatives with their second child, Francesco's full name. Both of the royals' sons share the middle name Carlo, which is a recurrent moniker in Beatrice's noble Italian family as well as the name of her father Don Carlo Ferdinando Borromeo.