Meghan Markle and Prince Harry filmed a documentary in Africa

After a whirlwind 10-day tour of Africa, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned home to the UK. While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared highlights from their visit on their personal social media accont, it seems we might get some behind-the-scenes footage from their trip.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will star in a documentary that was filmed in Africa

ITV News presenter Tom Bradby revealed that a documentary on the royal couple’s trip was filmed. He wrote: “Just finished filming a documentary on Harry and Meghan in Africa,” adding, “I think it will explain a lot when it airs.” Tom is no stranger to the royal family. In 2016, he filmed a documentary with Harry in Africa. The news anchor also interviewed Prince William and Kate Middleton after their engagement was announced in November 2010.

It’s likely Meghan and Harry’s nearly five-month-old son Archie Harrison will make an appearance in the documentary. Archie made his royal engagement debut on the tour meeting Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe in Cape Town. The Duchess revealed her sweet nickname for her son during the outing, while admitting Archie “likes to flirt.”

Archie Harrison made his engagement debut on the Sussexes’ royal tour of Africa

Other highlights from the royal couple’s trip included Meghan showing off her dance moves while visiting the Nyanga township. Speaking to women and girls of South Africa, who are facing gender-based violence, Meghan said, "On one personal note, may I just say that while I am here with my husband as a member of the Royal Family, I want you to know that for me, I am here with you as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of color, and as your sister." She added, "I am here with you, and I am here for you."

Meanwhile, Harry made a poignant visit to the former minefield in Huambo. The dad of one retraced his late mother Princess Diana’s footsteps in Angola. After spending some time apart, the Duke and Duchess reunited in Johannesburg. On the penultimate day of the trip, Harry released a stern statement condemning his wife’s treatment in the media. The statement also explained that the couple is taking legal action.

Prince Harry retraced his mom Princess Diana's footsteps

Archie’s parents wrapped up their trip in Johannesburg on Wednesday, October 2. Meghan and Harry made their first appearance post-statement meeting young entrepreneurs at the Youth Employment Service (Yes) hub and later meeting Graça Machel, the widow of the late Nelson Mandela. At the Creative Industries and Business Reception, where they met British and South Africa investors, as well as South African female entrepreneurs, Meghan delivered a speech. “My intention for this tour was to meet women across South Africa, to listen and to learn,” she said in her remarks.

The Suits alum continued, “So from students to politicians, from apartheid campaigners of the 50s to teenagers on a beach, from the mothers with HIV providing health care to their community, and to the entrepreneurs who are driving the businesses of the future - they all showed me a power and a solidarity that, in this moment, in this time, all women, and all people, can take strength and inspiration from. Because these amazing African women have discovered self-belief and found their worth.”