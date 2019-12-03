Charlote Casiraghi and husband Dimitri Rassam make first public appearance since wedding

Charlotte Casiraghi and her husband Dimitri Rassam appeared together at a public event for the first time since their wedding back in June. The couple, who didn't attend the Monaco National Day's celebrations on November 19, chose a special night for their post-wedding debut together. Dimitri is the executive producer of Le Meilleur Reste A Venir and attended the movie's premiere with Grace Kelly's granddaughter there to support him.

Charlotte looked casual but trendy in her leather trousers, denim shirt and black coat

The event took place at the cinema and events venue Paris Le Grand Rex, where the couple posed alone for the media initially and then Dimitri joined his film crew on the red carpet. Charlotte chose a casual attire for the night, but still showed her signature elegance and fashion sense. With her dark brown locks tied in a loose ponytail, the Monaco royal wore black leather pants, a denim shirt and a long black coat with matching rock-chic leather boots. Princess Caroline's daughter added a little bit of bling to her look with several thick gold necklaces and a heavy golden cross pendant.

Le Meilleur Reste A Venir is a comedy that tells the story of two old friends, Arthur y César. When Arthur tells César he has cancer, he decides to move in with him and help him carry out his bucket wish list before dying.

The beautiful royal wore several golden necklaces with a striking cross-shaped pendant

Charlotte's husband Dimitri Rassam is a successful movie producer and comes from a cinema dynasty, being the son of prestigious actress – and Princess Caroline of Monaco's good friend – Carole Bouquet. Dimitri and Charlotte got married over the summer and they have a son, one-year-old Balthazar.

