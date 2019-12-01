Kate Middleton and Prince William are going to cook Christmas dinner on tv!
Christmas has come early, royal fans! Kensington Palace officially announced that Prince William and Kate Middleton will be cooking up a holiday dinner that we can all feast our eyes on. “We invite you to join The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Mary Berry as they serve a festive feast to thank those who are spending their Christmas helping others,” their statement read on December 1, revealing that the royals teamed up with The Great British Bake Off judge Mary Berry for BBC's A Berry Royal Christmas!
Seen here: Kate and Will with Nadiya Hussain and Mary.
“The Duke and Duchess are joined by cookery legend Mary Berry across four engagements as they prepare festive food for a very royal event to thank all those working and volunteering over the Christmas period,” the palace continued along with a darling photo of the trifecta.
At one point, Mary will join Kate in the RHS Garden Wisley to step behind the scenes and learn more about her commitment to raising “the next generation of happy, healthy children.”
Other stops include charities The Passage and The Brink.
“Growing up, both of my parents were hugely charitable,” William says to Mary during the special. “My father set up the Prince’s Trust. He’s involved in so many different organizations. My mother has done her work with homelessness and, as you said, AIDS and other charities, and I think I’ve grown up in a household which has been very much a case of ‘well, we’re very lucky — you must give back.’”
The Prince and Princess of Wales celebrate Christmas with adorable new photo of their kids
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis step out with royal family on Christmas: All the best photos
Childhood Christmas photo of the Princess of Wales shows Prince Louis is her mini-me
The Wales family coordinates for their 2023 Christmas card photo
Christmas babies: Celebrities who were born on Christmas and Christmas Eve
Capricorn celebrities: Timothée Chalamet, Ricky Martin, Michelle Obama, and more
Lupita Nyong’o’s inspiring list of books to recover from heartbreak, loss, and deception
Horoscope 2024: Forecasts for your Zodiac sign for the New Year
Kanye West lists unfinished Malibu property for sale