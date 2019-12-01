Christmas has come early, royal fans! Kensington Palace officially announced that Prince William and Kate Middleton will be cooking up a holiday dinner that we can all feast our eyes on. “We invite you to join The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Mary Berry as they serve a festive feast to thank those who are spending their Christmas helping others,” their statement read on December 1, revealing that the royals teamed up with The Great British Bake Off judge Mary Berry for BBC's A Berry Royal Christmas!

Seen here: Kate and Will with Nadiya Hussain and Mary.