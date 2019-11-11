Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s passionate movie kiss in South Africa

After a very busy first day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue their African tour with a hectic agenda. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Monwabisi Beach this morning where they met with non-profit organisation Waves for Chance’s representatives. This charity aims to provide youngsters vulnerable to social exclusion with mental health help, a cause very close to Harry’s heart, as he also had to struggle with mental issues after his mother’s death.

©Getty Images



Both smiling and in casual attires, Meghan and Harry enjoyed a morning of lively chats, mindfulness exercises, and… yes, dancing! The Duchess of Sussex, in her trademark white shirt, black jeans, denim jacket and brown loafers showed one more time she’s made to the dance floor! And Prince Harry proved he is mad about his wife with one of those passionate kisses you only see on the big screen.

Unfortunately, baby Archie did not join the royal couple this time, but we caught a glimpse of the little one on arrival to Cape Town, looking absolutely adorable with a white kit hat very similar to the one his dad wore in an iconic image with his mother Lady Diana in 1985. According to People, the Duke and the Duchess hope to be able to include Archie at some point in the program, but being so young, (he is just 5-months-old, it is difficult to say.

©Mirrorpix



Baby Archie arriving to Cape Town with mom and dad



What it’s clear is that Meghan and Harry are truly enjoying their visit to the African continent, as the prince himself confirmed to the media after the visit: “This African tour is wonderful. I love this place and I love meeting the people, I love the energy, fun, positivity, optimism and hope against such incredible adversity,” he said to the reporters.



During their visit to Waves for Change, the royal couple also saw the work of The Lunchbox Fund, one of the four charities to benefit from public donations made to celebrate the birth of baby Archie. The Fund, located in the Waves for Change compound, provides nearly 30,000 nutritious meals every day to programmes in townships and rural areas.

©Getty Images



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had the chance to show off their dancing moves with the surfer mentors of the organisation